Nitish Kumar Takes Oath For 8th Time, Tejashwi Yadav Is Deputy

Nitish Kumar took oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar today for a record eighth time, forming a government with Tejashwi Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal and other parties as a new "Grand Alliance". Tejashwi Yadav took oath as his deputy.

"I didn't wanted to be the Chief Minister after the 2020 results but i was put under pressure... (but) ask people in the party what they have been reduced to. Then you see what happened . I have not even spoken to you in two months," Mr Kumar said in his address.

"How many seats did we win in 2015? And then we went with the same people and look at what we have been reduced to," he added.