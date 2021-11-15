'Make Fun Of It': Nitish Kumar On Actor Kangana Ranaut's Azadi Remark

Several political parties have said that Kangana Ranaut should be charged with treason

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar refused to be drawn into commenting on actor Kangana Ranaut's provocative comments suggesting that the India got Independence India in 2014 and not 1947, adding that such statements are to be made fun of and ignored.

"How can anyone publish this. What does it mean? Should we even notice it. Should we even pay attention to it? Who doesn't know when we got Independence. These statements deserve zero importance. In fact it should be made fun of. They are deliberately made to garner publicity. I do not pay attention to such people. These things don't register with me," said the Chief Minister.

The actor, in a recent television interview, remarked that India got its freedom in 2014 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power and what it got in 1947 was a "bheek" or handout.

Ms Ranaut, the 34-year-old who stands banned on microblogging platform Twitter over her incendiary right-wing commentary, has spawned many a controversy in the past.

Several political parties have said that Ms Ranaut should be charged with treason for bringing into disrepute India's freedom struggle and its fighters.

"As far as Aazadi in 2014 is concerned I specifically said physical Aazadi we may have but consciousness and conscience of India was set free in 2014... a dead civilisation came alive and fluttered its wings and now roaring and soaring high...," the actor said in a clarification.

Times Now, which aired the interview, distanced itself from the controversy.

"#KanganaRanaut may think India got Independence in 2014 but this cannot be endorsed by any true Indian. This is an insult to millions of freedom fighters who gave up their lives so that present generations can live a life of self-respect & dignity as free citizens of a democracy," the channel said on Twitter on Friday.