'Is Bihar Police So Incompetent?': Tejashwi Yadav's Security Swipe At BJP

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar, questioning the manner in which security for the BJP offices and party MLAs was ramped up in the state in the wake of protests against the centre's 'Agnipath' scheme.

In a series of tweets, Tejashwi Yadav alleged that the deployment of central paramilitary forces at BJP offices in Bihar was made "without taking the state government into confidence."

He said that the BJP doesn't have faith in their own "double engine government" and is staying in a coalition with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) just for the sake of power.

"The Bihar government should tell us whether the police is so incompetent so as to warrant deployment of central forces at BJP offices?," asked Mr Yadav.

क्या केंद्र ने राज्य सरकार को बिना विश्वास में लिए BJP के जिला कार्यालयों में केंद्रीय सुरक्षा बलों को तैनात कर देश के संघीय ढाँचे पर हमला नहीं किया?



बिहार सरकार बताए कि क्या बिहार पुलिस इतनी अक्षम है कि BJP कार्यालयों की चौकीदारी के लिए उसे केंद्रीय सुरक्षा बल बुलवाने पड़ते है? — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) July 2, 2022

Last month, Bihar witnessed massive protests over the 'Agnipath' scheme, with agitators setting trains on fire, vandalising railway stations and attacking BJP leaders' offices, homes and cars.

Besides state party chief Sanjay Jaiswal's residence, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi's home and several BJP offices were also vandalised by the protesters.

Two MPs and eight BJP legislators were given the third-highest 'Y' Category security by the central government amid the massive backlash against the short-term military recruitment programme. According to BJP sources, the party high command was not pleased with the way Chief Minister Nitish Kumar handled the situation during the protests.

Under the scheme, about 45,000 people between the age of 17.5 years and 21 years will be inducted into the services for a four-year tenure, followed by compulsory retirement for most without gratuity and pension benefits.