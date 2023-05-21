Amid Centre vs AAP, Nitish Kumar's Rajya Sabha Plan To Rally Opposition

Arvind Kejriwal said Nitish Kumar has given him "full support" on the issue.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, on a mission to unite opposition parties against the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, today flew to Delhi and met Arvind Kejriwal, who has proposed a Rajya Sabha "plan" that could be a "semi-final" before the general elections. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav was also present at the meeting.

Calling the Centre bringing an Ordinance circumventing a huge Supreme Court order in favour of the AAP-led government "unconstitutional", Mr Kejriwal said Nitish Kumar has given him "full support" on the issue, and they'll fight it out together.

We will fight the injustice done to Delhi by the central government together. I have requested that if all non-BJP opposition parties gather together, the Ordinance can be defeated in the Rajya Sabha in the form of a bill. It will be a semi-final if the move is defeated in the upper house. A message will go across the country that BJP will not be able to return in 2024," he said.

Nitish Kumar slammed the Centre's move, questioning how they can snatch power from an elected government.

"The Supreme Court has given the Delhi government the right to work, how can you take it away? This is astonishing. We are with them (AAP) and will hold more meetings. We are trying to unite as many opposition parties as possible and run a nationwide campaign regarding this," he said, adding that the rule of law must be followed and there should be harmony among people. "There is an attempt to create discord among the people, which is wrong," he added. Mr Kumar further said he is meeting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee the day after tomorrow.

Tejashwi Yadav called the Centre's move a "danger to democracy". "They are trying to change the Constitution. We won't let that happen," he said.

The centre has justified the Ordinance saying that dual authority and responsibility of the national capital will endanger security, and affect the coordination that the administration of the country requires.

Senior government officials told NDTV the five most important factors that drove the Centre's decision.

"Having central control over the administration of Delhi will help the Centre engage better with embassies of foreign countries and other diplomatic entities, and ensure that "national interests are prioritized over local considerations," the Centre's justification said.

Officials sources said they took extensive feedback from bureaucrats, specifically those working in Delhi. "Many have communicated to us how they are unable to work efficiently and are often accused of siding with the Centre," they said.