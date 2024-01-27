Nitish Kumar Likely To Switch Tomorrow As Bihar Braces For Shake-Up

The BJP has convened a meeting of its MPs and MLAs today.

Nitish Kumar will likely take oath as Bihar Chief Minister again tomorrow, a record ninth time, supported by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) - mirroring a familiar script from the 2020 elections. The political churn has triggered a flurry of activities, with large-scale transfers of officers adding to the suspense. Reports of an imminent change in government are rife, casting a shadow over the current 'Mahagathbandhan' ruling coalition.

The BJP has convened a meeting of its MPs and MLAs today, ostensibly to strategise for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. State unit chief Samrat Choudhary downplayed speculations of a renewed alliance with Nitish Kumar, but BJP leaders dropped significant hints about behind-the-scenes discussions.

According to sources, Nitish Kumar has convened a session of the legislative party at 10 am today. Sources have said that extensive relocations of district magistrates are underway in Bihar, coinciding with rumors of an imminent shift in the government.

Nitish Kumar's solo appearance at the Republic Day tea at Raj Bhavan yesterday, without his deputy Tejashwi Yadav by his side, indicated a simmering discord between Janata Dal (United) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

READ | Nitish Kumar Headed To BJP Again? A Look At His Flip Flops Over The Years

Amid this political upheaval, Congress, Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United)'s partner in the opposition INDIA bloc, has called a meeting in Purnea, while denying any connection to the evolving political scenario. The Congress plans to discuss preparations for Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra,' set to enter Bihar on Monday, with public meetings scheduled in Kishanganj, Purnea, and Katihar.

While the immediate focus appears to be on the Lok Sabha elections, sources indicate that the Bihar Assembly won't be dissolved just yet. Both the BJP and JD(U) are engaging with their respective MPs and MLAs to solidify their strategies, setting the stage for a comprehensive realignment in Bihar's political landscape.

However, the return of Nitish Kumar to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is not without its complexities. Sources have told NDTV that the intricate game plan includes the nomination of an Assembly Speaker and a cabinet reshuffle.

READ | Amid Political Turmoil In Bihar, Dozens Of Senior Bureaucrats Transferred

Nitish Kumar's former Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi's cryptic statement, "No door is closed in politics. The door can be opened if needed," has added another layer of suspense to the development.

Former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi and his Hindustan Awam Morcha are also players in this political chessboard, courted by the BJP to secure a strategic alliance.

Nitish Kumar's political journey, once synonymous with stability and development, has become a tale of flip-flops and realignments. From the acclaimed 'Sushashan Babu' to the enigmatic "Paltu Kumar," his trajectory reflects the evolving dynamics of Bihar's politics.