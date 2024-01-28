Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Kumar Sinha: All About Nitish Kumar's Deputies

Nitish Kumar gets two deputies: Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha.

After days of uncertainty, Nitish Kumar on Sunday resigned as the Chief Minister of Bihar, leaving the Mahagathbandhan and joining hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

His party Janata Dal (United) formed a government in Bihar in alliance with the BJP, which he had dumped less than 18 months ago.. This marks Nitish Kumar's fifth flip-flop in a decade. This evening, Nitish Kumar tooth oath as the Bihar Chief Minister again.

He was administered the oath of office by Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlekar at Raj Bhavanin the presence of senior leaders, including BJP national president J P Nadda, hours after he resigned from the post, saying "things were not working well" for him in the Grand Alliance and the opposition bloc.

BJP leaders -- Samrat Choudhary and former Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha- were among those who took oath of office. The two are named as Deputy Chief Ministers by Kumar.

All About Nitish Kumar's New Deputies:

Samrat Choudhary

Samrat Choudhary alias Rakesh Kumar has been the Bharatiya Janata Party Chief of Bihar since March 2023.

Samrat Choudhary, who is the son of a former army man-turned-politician and well-known socialist leader Shakuni Choudhary, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party back in 2018.

The 54-year-old has also been the BJP leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Council.

Before joining the BJP, Samrat Choudhary in 2014 was with Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and after that, he joined Nitish Kumar's JD(U).

Samrat Choudhary in 2022 was selected as the Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Council.

Vijay Kumar Sinha

Vijay Singh, Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar assembly, has been a Member of Bihar Vidhan Sabha since 2010.

Vijay Kumar Sinha is a member of the BJP and an MLA from the Lakhisarai constituency since 2010.

The 56-year-old has also served as the Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly from November 25, 2020, to August 24, 2022.

He resigned from his post after a no-confidence motion was moved against him by the current ruling Mahagathbandhan.

Vijay Kumar Sinha is a former RSS worker and later became the BJP's first-ever speaker in Bihar.