Nitish Kumar 'Flip-Flop' Memes Take Centrestage After Lok Sabha Results

Janata Dal United (JDU) chief and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has become the talk of the town after the opposition INDIA alliance defied exit polls and seem set to win 231 seats, just 31 short of the halfway mark needed to form the government. The reason - his tendency to switch alliances which has earned him the moniker 'Paltu Kumar'.

As per the trends published by the Election Commission, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is leading on 294 seats, while the INDIA bloc is ahead on 231.

Reports indicate that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) patriarch Sharad Pawar has reached out to Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu in an aim to get them to switch over to the INDIA alliance. Nitish Kumar's JDU is leading on 15 seats in Bihar, while Mr Naidu's TDP has won 16 in Andhra Pradesh.

The 31 seats could swing the scale in the opposition's favour. While both the BJP and Mr Pawar have denied the reports, social media is abuzz with memes on Nitish Kumar.

Here are a look at some funny memes on Nitish Kumar:

The socialist leader who started his political journey with many other stalwarts during the anti-Emergency movement, has become synonymous with political flip-flops and has alternated between Congress and BJP in the past few decades.

A third term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi appears certain, but all eyes will also be on Nitish Kumar over the next few days.