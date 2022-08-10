After Taking Oath In Bihar, Nitish Kumar Issues 2024 Challenge To PM Modi: 5 Facts

Though Nitish Kumar repeatedly spoke of "working towards Opposition unity" to unseat the BJP at the Centre, he told reporters that he is "not an aspirant for the PM's post". "The question to ask is, if the person who came in 2014 will win in 2024,” he said.

Elections in Bihar are due in 2025, a year after the Lok Sabha contest. This means the who'll-be-the-challenger speculation isn't likely to die down soon, especially with the Congress weakened and the Opposition still far from united.

Nitish Kumar is seen as a leading contender to be the Opposition's candidate against PM Modi, if the Congress plays a non-leading role. The Nitish-as-PM theory has been floated in earlier years too, though hindered by his floating in and out of alliances — with and against the BJP.

Till yesterday, Nitish Kumar was chief minister in a JDU-BJP alliance, which had won together in 2019. And now he is backed by the RJD of old pal Lalu Yadav, whose son Tejashwi Yadav will be his deputy in the new government — a new version of their 2015 alliance. The Congress is among the partners.