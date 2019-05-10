Election 2019: "I'm Not A Dark Horse, Don't Want To Become PM": Nitin Gadkari To NDTV

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Nitin Gadkari said the NDA will win a "reasonably good majority".

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said today that he was "not a dark horse" for prime minister and had "no agenda, desire or dream" of becoming prime minister. On speculation about the possibility of the BJP, in the event of a reduced majority and more dependence on allies, having to pick a different face, Mr Gadkari told NDTV: "Narendra Modi is our leader and will be prime minister."

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will win a "reasonably good majority" and form a government under PM Modi's leadership, Mr Gadkari said in an exclusive interview to NDTV.

"We will form an NDA government, not a BJP government. Even if we win a majority on our own, we will consider it an NDA government and take our allies along."

Asked to explain how the BJP would gain more numbers, the Union Minister said his party would win more seats from Odisha, Bengal and Kerala. "Even Uttar Pradesh won't be like you think," he remarked.

Many analyses and opinion polls predict a dent in the BJP's UP tally since 2014 - when it scooped 71 of the state's 80 seats - because of the alliance of the rivals, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). The BJP, however, is banking on the opposition's votes being divided with the Congress making it a triangular fight.

"Two plus two is not everything in politics. Two plus two is not four. It is three," Mr Gadkari quipped.

On PM Modi's aggressive targeting of Congress president Rahul Gandhi's father Rajiv Gandhi, the former prime minister assassinated in 1991 by a suicide bomber, Mr Gadkari's response was: "The Congress hurled 56 gaalis (abuses) at PM Modi. There will be action and reaction in election season.

