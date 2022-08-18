Nitin Gadkari Seeks Amitabh Bachchan's Support For Road Safety Mission

The minister sought Amitabh Bachchan's support for the National Road Safety Mission

Union Road Transport and Highways minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday sought the support of megastar Amitabh Bachchan to champion the cause of National Road Safety Mission in India.

According to the government data, a total of 3,48,279 persons were injured in 3,66,138 road accidents across the country during 2020, causing 1,31,714 deaths.

"Union Minister Shri @nitin_gadkari Ji called on Shri @SrBachchan Ji in Mumbai today," Office of Nitin Gadkari said in a tweet.

Shri Gadkari Ji seeked the support of Shri Bachchan to Champion the cause of National Road Safety Mission (सड़क सुरक्षा अभियान) in India. pic.twitter.com/9AHVqRa9Mo — Office Of Nitin Gadkari (@OfficeOfNG) August 18, 2022

