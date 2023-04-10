Nitin Gadkari Reviews Work On Asia's Longest Tunnel On Ladakh Route

Mr Gadkari visited the under-construction tunnel with Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.

Union Minister for Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari today reviewed the ongoing work for the strategically important Zojila tunnel in Kashmir's Sonmarg that will provide all-weather connectivity to Ladakh.

Construction of the Rs 4,900 crore 13-kilometre-long Zijila tunnel, Asia's longest, is expected to be completed by 2026.

The closure of the Srinagar-Ladakh highway during winter badly impacts the lives of both the civilian population and the army in the Union Territory. Once completed, the Zojila tunnel will be a game-changer for the region that has been witnessing a protracted standoff between the army and the Chinese military since June 2020.

The average travel time to cross the Zojila Pass is around three hours, however, after the completion of this tunnel it will be reduced to just 20 minutes, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways said in a statement.

श्रीनगर - लेह राजमार्ग पर (NH-1) भूस्थैतिक रूप से महत्वपूर्ण जेड-मोड़ टनल का आज जम्मू और कश्मीर के उपराज्यपाल श्री @manojsinha_ जी तथा सड़क परिवहन और राजमार्ग के संसदीय सलाहकार समिति के सदस्य सांसद की उपस्थिति में मुआयना किया।



जम्मू-कश्मीर में 25 हजार करोड़ रुपए की लागत से 19… pic.twitter.com/jBuP378Sv8 — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) April 10, 2023

At least 19 tunnels are being constructed at a cost of Rs 25,000 crore in Jammu and Kashmir, mainly between the Nashri and Banihal section which is vulnerable to landslides, causing frequent closure of the road.

The 4-laning of the highway was supposed to be completed by 2016 but has jumped several deadlines and eventually recorded cost overrun.

"With the construction of this tunnel, tourism will increase by 2-3 times, and employment opportunities will also grow in Jammu and Kashmir," said Mr Gadkari as quoted by news agency ANI. "We will achieve connectivity between Kashmir to Kanniyakumari in the true sense."

Besides providing smooth transport of supplies to the remote areas in the region, the tunnel will also give a big boost to tourism in the Union Territory, the minister said.



