Big NITI Aayog Meet Chaired By PM Begins, KCR And Nitish Kumar Absent

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairing the seventh governing council meeting of Niti Aayog which is currently underway at Rashtrapati Bhawan's Cultural Centre in the national capital.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar are two big leaders who are skipping the meeting.

KCR earlier wrote a letter to PM Modi saying that his decision is a mark of protest against what he termed as the Centre's alleged blatant discrimination against states including Telangana. Nitish Kumar, who just recovered from COVID-19, is skipping an event led by the PM for the second time in a month.

This meeting is the first in-person meeting of the Governing Council since July 2019. The Council, the top body of NITI Aayog, includes all chief ministers, lieutenant governors of Union Territories and several Union ministers. The prime minister is the Chairman of NITI Aayog.