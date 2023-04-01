Watch: Nita Ambani Performs At Family Gala In Mumbai

The official account of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre shared her dance video

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) launch event was held on Friday night in Mumbai. Pictures and videos from the star-studded event have spread like wildfire on social media.

The official account of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre has shared a video of Nita Ambani dancing to Raghupati Raghava Raja Ram.

From her mudras to facial expressions, Nita Ambani's graceful performance won everyone's hearts. Along with the video, the NMACC also shared details about Nita Ambani's love for dance. The note read, “Starting her Bharatnatyam journey at the age of 6, Nita M Ambani has always had the heart of a dancer. Watch her special performance in 'The Great Indian Musical: Civilization to Nation' exclusively choreographed for the grand launch.”

Watch the beautiful performance by Nita M Ambani, specially choreographed for the premiere of ‘The Great Indian Musical: Civilization to Nation' at the grand launch. #NitaMukeshAmbaniCulturalCentre#TheGreatIndianMusical#CultureAtTheCentre#NMACCpic.twitter.com/12uBFfa81z — Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (@nmacc_india) April 1, 2023

Singer Shreya Ghoshal, who attended the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) inaugural event with her husband, wrote, “Absolutely spectacular. What a graceful performance. Honoured to be a small part of this magnificent musical.” Fashion designer Manish Malhotra, and VJ Anusha Dandekar dropped red hearts in the comments.

Nita Ambani, at the event, also spoke about the “realisation of a lifelong dream”. She said, “It's an "ode to our nation, the Cultural Centre aims to preserve and promote Indian arts. I hope our spaces nurture and inspire talent, bringing together communities from across India and the globe.”

The event was also attended by Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Kareena Kapoor, and Karisma Kapoor among others.