A Look At Nisha Madhulika's Journey, One Of India's Richest Female YouTubers

For many of her followers, Ms Madhulika's name is synonymous with home-style Indian cuisine.

Nisha Madhulika is known for her delicious, home-style recipes. From starting as a teacher to emerging as one of India's richest female content creators on YouTube, the 65-year-old's success story is an inspiration for one and all, proving the popular phrase - "age is just a number" - correct.

Who is Nisha Madhulika?

For many of her followers, Ms Madhulika's name is synonymous with home-style Indian cuisine. She currently enjoys a huge following across multiple social media platforms, showcasing her unique ability to connect with the masses even at this age in life.

Nisha Madhulika started her journey on YouTube in 2009. She has posted over 2,300 videos on the platform. Her channel is subscribed by 14.5 million people.

According to a report in The Times of India, she started as a way to combat loneliness after her children had left home.

"My mission is to bring joy and togetherness to every home through wholesome and healthy recipes," read her YouTube profile.

Apart from YouTube, Ms Madhulika has 5.7 million followers on Facebook and 3.41 lakh followers on Instagram.

Early life and family

Nisha Madhulika was born on August 25, 1959, into a middle-class family in Uttar Pradesh.

After completing her schooling and graduation, she went on to pursue a career in teaching. Following her marriage, she shifted to Noida and raised her two children there.

After developing her passion for cooking at an early age, Nisha Madhulika started to experiment with different types of recipes over some time.

While her professional life was moving forward well, Ms Madhulika later decided to take the challenging decision of embarking on a new venture at an age when many people look forward to slowing down in life.

YouTube journey

After consistently uploading food-related videos on social media, Nisha Madhulika became famous as the country's top chef on YouTube in 2014.

A few years later, she even got major recognition in November 2017, bagging the Top YouTube Cooking Content Creator honour at the Social Media Summit & Awards.

Net worth

Through her culinary skills, Nisha Madhulika has emerged as a renowned female content creator in the country and owns a popular food website as well. Through her hard work, she amassed a massive fortune, with a net worth of Rs 43 crore.

Beyond her culinary influence, she is also known for supporting several other endeavours, including the Project Druv of Tata Trusts which seeks to provide internet access to rural areas in the country.