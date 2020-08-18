PM Modi And Other Ministers Greet Nirmala Sitharaman On Her Birthday

On Nirmala Sitharaman's Birthday, PM Modi and other ministers greet her on social media

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today greeted his senior cabinet colleague and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on her birthday. Greetings have been pouring in on social media from her ministerial colleagues, chief ministers, party leaders and well-wishers.

"She (Nirmala Sitharaman) is working industriously towards India's progress and empowering the poor. I pray for her long and healthy life," PM Modi said in his birthday message for Nirmala Sitharaman.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wished Nirmala Sitharaman and wrote, "...Blessed with dynamism and great energy she is assiduously working towards the objective of India's economic and social development...".

Home Minister Amit Shah, on the Finance Minister's birthday, praised "her zeal for bringing transformative economic reforms across all sectors."

"Birthday greetings to my ministerial colleague...May the Almighty bless you with a long and healthy life," posted textile minister Smriti Irani.

Another cabinet colleague of the Finance Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan posted a beautiful greetings card with picture of Lord Jagannath, Balaram and Shubhadra and wrote, "She has been instrumental in bringing in bold economic reforms...Pray to Lord Jagannath to bless her with a healthy and a long life."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wrote on the microblogging site, "...Her relentless efforts towards nation building are truly commendable. Under PM Modi Ji's leadership, her dedication in laying the foundation of new India is admirable...".

Warm birthday wishes to FM Smt @nsitharaman Ji.



Her relentless efforts towards Nation building are truly commendable. Under PM Modi Ji's leadership, her dedication in laying the foundation of New India is admirable



Sarbananda Sonowal, the Chief Minister of Assam wished Nirmala Sitharaman and said, "...May you be blessed with good health and continue your dedicated service to the nation for years to come."

Senior BJP leader Jay Panda posted a picture with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and wrote, "...Your dedication and hard work to implement PM Modi Ji's vision of a new India is commendable. May Mahaprabhu Jagannath bestow upon you, longevity and good health."