Nirmala Sitharaman To Present White Paper On UPA Era In Parliament

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present a White Paper in the Lok Sabha today on the UPA era, which will be followed by a discussion in the House. Sources say the White Paper will be on multiple sectors -- be it MSME or automobile -- and comes on a day former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh ends his Rajya Sabha tenure.

The White Paper will question the manner in which his government functioned, sources said, given the emphasis on the alleged policy paralysis in the UPA years.