FDI Raised In Defence Manufacturing, No Import Of Weapons That Can Be Made in India

Nirmala Sitharaman said more weapons will be banned for imports in favour of indigenous tech

Companies abroad will be able to invest up to a maximum 79 per cent in defence manufacturing in India, up from 49 per cent, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on the fourth day of mega reform and relief announcements amid the coronavirus pandemic. The higher foreign direct investment (FDI) limit on defence manufacturing is under the automatic route, for which government approval is not required, Ms Sitharaman said.

India will also stop importing weapons that can be made at home, the Finance Minister said. "We will notify a list of weapons and platforms for ban on their imports and fix deadlines to do it," Ms Sitharaman said, adding this move will improve self-reliance on defence manufacturing.