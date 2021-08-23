Nirmala Sitharaman Launches National Monetisation Pipeline: Highlights

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday launched ambitious National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP)

The government on Monday announced a Rs 6 lakh crore National Monetisation Plan for monetising infrastructure assets across sectors from rail to road to power.

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said projects have been identified to monetise assets over the next four years.

In the Union Budget for 2021-22, the Finance Minister had made a lot of significant announcements regarding asset monetisation and stressed on the fact that the government is looking at innovative ways to raise finances.

Here are the highlights: