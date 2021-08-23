Nirmala Sitharaman Launches National Monetisation Pipeline: Highlights

New Delhi:
The government on Monday announced a Rs 6 lakh crore National Monetisation Plan for monetising infrastructure assets across sectors from rail to road to power.
NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said projects have been identified to monetise assets over the next four years.
In the Union Budget for 2021-22, the Finance Minister had made a lot of significant announcements regarding asset monetisation and stressed on the fact that the government is looking at innovative ways to raise finances.
Here are the highlights:
- We are fully committed to delivering success to the National Motenisation Pipeline. We feel that it is very important to bring in the private sector for better operation and maintenance, therefore we are committed to very strong delivery on the ground, said NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant
- Infra assets worth Rs 6 lakh crore across rail, road, power sectors to be monetised over 4 years, Mr Kant said.
- National Motenisation Pipeline talks about brownfield assets where investment is already being made, where there are assets either languishing or not fully monetized or under-utilized, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman.
- By bringing in private participation, we are going to monetize it (assets) better and with whatever resource that you obtained by monetization, you are able to put in for further investment into infrastructure building: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman
- For those who have this question in mind -- are we selling away the lands? No. National Monetization Pipeline is talking about brownfield assets that need to be better monetized: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman