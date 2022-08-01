Nirmala Mishra Dies: 5 Points On Renowned Singer

She was born in 1938 in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district and later moved to Kolkata along with her family. Music director Balakrushna Das gave her a chance to sing a song in 1960 for the first time in the Odia movie Shri Lokanath.

She also collaborated with several renowned and contemporary Odia music directors like Akshaya Mohanty, Rakhal Mohanty and Shantanu Mohapatra.

Nirmala Mishra was a recipient of the Sangeet Sudhakar Balakrushna Das Award, which was conferred on the singer for her lifetime contribution to Odia music.

'Eamon Ekta Jhinuk', 'Bolo to Arshi', 'Kagojer phul bole', 'Eai banglar mati tea' and 'Ami to Tomar' are some of the popular Bengali songs she lent her voice to.