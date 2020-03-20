Nirbhaya Case Updates: Supreme Court Rejects Last-Minute Petition, Convicts To Hang

The lawyer of the convicts, has no facts to present now: Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi

After three of the four death-row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case moved the Delhi high court Thursday evening challenging the trial court order declining to stay their execution scheduled for early Friday morning, Supreme Court began hearing in the petition of death row convict Pawan Gupta against rejection of his mercy plea by the President and seeking stay on execution.

A three-judge Bench of the Supreme Court consisting of Justice R Banumathi, Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice AS Bopanna started hearing the case at 2:30 am.

In a hearing, which went post midnight, a bench comprising justices Manmohan and Sanjeev Narula, refused to grant any relief to Akshay Kumar, Pawan Gupta and Vinay Sharma and rejected their petition, saying it was devoid of merits.

Meanwhile, the victim's parents expressed confidence that the top court will dismiss their plea and the four convicts will be hanged at 5:30 am on Friday as scheduled.

"They have two hours to put forth their arguments, but their time is up and they will be hanged at 5:30 am today," said Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi. She further stated that AP Singh, the lawyer of the convicts, has no facts to present now.

Updates of the Nirbhaya Case:

Mar 20, 2020 03:47 (IST) Nirbhaya Case: All convicts to hang in Tihar Jail

Supreme Court rejects plea of death row convicts. All four convicts will hang at 5:30 am in Tihar Jail today as they exhaust all legal options.



Mar 20, 2020 03:44 (IST) Nirbhaya Case: Scope for review of President's rejection of mercy plea is very limited, says top court

Supreme Court says the court's consistent view is that the scope for review of President's rejection of mercy plea is very limited, reported PTI.



Mar 20, 2020 03:41 (IST) Nirbhaya Case: Convicts' lawyer mentions Beant Singh's assassination before Supreme Court

The convicts' lawyer referred to the assassination of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh and pleaded that Nirbhaya convicts be granted remission like convicts in that case, reported PTI.

Mar 20, 2020 03:36 (IST) Nirbhaya Case: Supreme Court refuses to consider juvenility claim of convict

Supreme Court refuses to consider juvenility claim of death row convict Pawan Gupta. He now seeks deferment of execution by 1-2 days so that a statement can be recorded in the assault case. Pawan Gupta claimed before Supreme Court that he was assaulted in prison by policemen last year, reported PTI.



Mar 20, 2020 03:34 (IST) Nirbhaya Case: Top court hears convicts' petition

Top court asks Pawan Gupta's counsel AP Sharma on what grounds he is challenging the rejection of mercy plea by President. The court tells AP Sharma that he had relied on the school certificate to claim juvenility and is using it again and again, reported PTI.



