Nirbhaya Convicts To Petition Supreme Court Hours Before Execution

The fresh legal drama by the men - convicted for the gangrape and murder of a 23-year-old paramedical student more than seven years ago that had shocked the nation - continued well past midnight.

The four have been convicted for the gangrape and murder of a paramedical student in 2012

New Delhi:

Just four hours to go for the hanging, the convicts in the Nirbhaya case took their petition for a reprieve to the Supreme Court after it was turned down by the Delhi High Court. 

The execution of Vinay Sharma, Mukesh Kumar Singh, Pawan Gupta and Akshay Singh is expected to be held at 5:30 am today .

Three earlier execution orders became null after repeated petitions filed in turns by the convicts - a process that pushed the High Court today to question if anyone was "playing the system".

