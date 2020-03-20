Nirbhaya Convicts To Petition Supreme Court Hours Before Execution

The four have been convicted for the gangrape and murder of a paramedical student in 2012

Just four hours to go for the hanging, the convicts in the Nirbhaya case took their petition for a reprieve to the Supreme Court after it was turned down by the Delhi High Court.

The fresh legal drama by the men - convicted for the gangrape and murder of a 23-year-old paramedical student more than seven years ago that had shocked the nation - continued well past midnight.

The execution of Vinay Sharma, Mukesh Kumar Singh, Pawan Gupta and Akshay Singh is expected to be held at 5:30 am today .

Three earlier execution orders became null after repeated petitions filed in turns by the convicts - a process that pushed the High Court today to question if anyone was "playing the system".