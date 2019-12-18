Nirbhaya Case Live Updates: Three-Judge Supreme Court Bench Hears Review Petition

A three-judge bench hears the review petition.

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court is hearing the review plea filed by one of the four convicts awaiting death penalty in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder. On Tuesday, Chief Justice of India SA Bobde had opted out of hearing a petition in the Nirbhaya case, saying one of the advocates who represented the woman's mother is a family member.

Akshay Singh, one of the five men convicted for the rape and murder of a 23-year-old woman in Delhi in 2012, had sought review of his death penalty. He has filed a petition saying life in Delhi is being shortened anyway due to the rising air and water pollution.

Here are live updates on the court hearing