Nirav Modi's Sister Shares Details On Assets Worth Rs 579 Crore

The sister of Nirav Modi -- the fugitive diamond merchant wanted in the Punjab National Bank fraud case -- and her husband, have turned approver against him. They have already received approval from a Mumbai court in the matter. In her statement to the Enforcement Directorate, Purvi Modi has given details about the bank accounts and assets held in her name and a Trust which includes a flat in Mumbai worth 19.5 crore, two flats in New York worth Rs 220 crore, two accounts in Swiss banks with Rs 270 crore, one flat in London worth Rs 62 crore and one bank account in Mumbai with Rs 1.92 crore.

Purvi Modi is a Belgian national while her husband, Maiank Mehta, is British national. Both had moved an application in the Special Court in Mumbai last year to turn approver and sought pardon in the case.

The woman had told the court that she is not a prime accused in the case and had only been allotted a minor part by the Enforcement Directorate, which is investigating the case. In her application for pardon, she also said she has fully co-operated with the agency by providing all information and documents.

The agency had also supported their application, with the condition that they make full disclosure about the facts of the case in the knowledge and in their individual capacity. Pardon not for their companies related to the case.

The Special Court in Mumbai has allowed their applications with the condition that both should make "full and true disclosures". The two are expected to join the investigation through video conferencing.

On the request of the Enforcement Directorate, the Interpol has already opened Red Corner Notice against Purvi Modi.

Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi are wanted for allegedly cheating the Punjab National Bank to the tune of Rs 14,000 crore by obtaining Letters of Undertaking fraudulently in connivance with some bank officials.