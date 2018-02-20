Nirav Modi Return To India? Lawyer Says Won't Comment On That

Mr Aggarwal had earlier denied allegations levelled against Mr Modi by the Punjab National Bank (PNB), which holds him as one of the prime accused in the country's largest ever bank fraud. "There is nothing, there is nothing in it," Mr Aggarwal told news agency Reuters, referring to the police complaint filed by the state-run bank that says companies linked to the jeweller and his relatives received credit worth close to Rs 11,400 crore between 2011 and 2017, using false guarantees supplied by two bank officials.
Investigators are on the lookout for Mr Modi and his family, who the police say left India in January before the case was filed.
India's financial crime fighting agency, the Enforcement Directorate, one of the several that are investigating the fraud at the country's second largest state lender, is probing more than 100 shell companies suspected to have been used by Mr Modi and others to route funds, a government source told Reuters on Tuesday.
According to the police complaint, the two officials at a Mumbai branch of PNB fraudulently steered credit to firms linked to Mr Modi and entities tied to jewellery retailer Gitanjali Gems, led by his uncle, Mehul Choksi.
"They're covering themselves up," Mr Aggarwal said referring to the PNB complaint. "They want to avoid liability ... that is why they are cooking up this story."
Asked about his legal strategy, Mr Aggarwal said there was no strategy while no charges have been laid. "When there's a chargesheet, there will be a strategy," he said.
Mr Choksi, who has also left the country, has not commented on the matter. Gitanjali, in a regulatory filing, denied Mr Choksi's involvement in the alleged fraud.
In a letter to PNB officials, Mr Modi has stated that his companies owed the bank less than Rs 5,000 crore, much lower than the amount alleged by the bank. He also said PNB had jeopardized its chances of recovering the sums owed by going public with its allegations.
"The erroneously cited liability resulted in a media frenzy which led to immediate search and seizure of operations, and which in turn resulted in Firestar International and Firestar Diamond International effectively ceasing to be going-concerns," he wrote in the letter. "This thereby jeopardised our ability to discharge the dues of the group to the banks."
Both companies are controlled by Mr Modi. The fraud allegedly involves at least three firms controlled by Mr Modi and others by Mr Choksi.
(With inputs from Reuters)