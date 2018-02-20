PNB Scam: Senior Nirav Modi Official Vipul Ambani, 4 Others Arrested

Punjab National Bank has been hit by a huge loan fraud scam involving jeweller Nirav Modi.
Vipul Ambani, the top executive handling finances of celebrity designer Nirav Modi's firm is among the five officials arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday evening. The arrests were made in two parallel bank fraud cases being investigated by the probe agency.
The CBI, which had already arrested five Punjab National Bank officials, has turned its attention to the role of senior executives of the private firms for the massive bank frauds linked to companies run by billionaire designer Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi.