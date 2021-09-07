10 Facts On Nipah Virus, Symptoms As Kerala On Alert After Boy's Death

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says the Nipah virus is caused by fruit bats and is potentially fatal to humans as well as animals.

Humans can catch the infection from bats or pigs. Once the virus gets into human circulation, it circulates in the population at a very fast pace.

Eating fallen, half-eaten fruit without washing is the first step in the spread of the infection from animals to human begins.

The symptoms of Nipah include respiratory illnesses, fever, muscular pain, headache, fever, dizziness, and nausea. It can also cause fatal encephalitis.

There is no treatment or vaccine available for either people or animals. The primary treatment for humans is supportive care.

To avoid infection, close unprotected physical contact with Nipah virus-infected people should be avoided. Regular hand washing after caring for or visiting sick people is recommended.

The first Nipah virus outbreak in south India was reported from Kozhikode in May 2018.

An infection was also reported in West Bengal. In the last outbreak, about 90 per cent of the infected persons died. In 2019, only one case was reported and this year, the Kerala boy is the first case.

The fatality rate is estimated at 40 per cent to 75 per cent, and this rate can vary, according to WHO.