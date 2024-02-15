Nikhil Joshi Appointed Managing Director Of Boeing Defense India

Nikhil Joshi has more than 25 years of aerospace and defence industry experience (File)

Boeing, the US-based aerospace company, has announced the appointment of Nikhil Joshi as managing director of Boeing Defense India (BDI), in a move to strengthen the company's operations and accelerate its growth strategy for India.

Based in New Delhi, Nikhil Joshi will lead current and future programs for BDI to enhance the mission readiness and modernization of India's defence forces. Reporting to Salil Gupte, president, of Boeing India and South Asia, Nikhil Joshi will work in close collaboration with Boeing Defense, Space & Security (BDS) and Boeing Global Services (BGS).

"We are delighted to welcome Nikhil to our team. His wealth of experience and strong leadership will drive our growth strategy in India and strengthen our commitment to continue serving our defence customers in the country," said Scott Carpendale, vice president, Asia Pacific, Boeing Global Services - Government Services (BGS-GS).

Nikhil Joshi has more than 25 years of aerospace and defence industry experience, including over two decades of service with the Indian armed forces in the aviation branch of the Indian Navy. Prior to joining Boeing, Nikhil Joshi served as the country manager for Eaton Aerospace, where he was responsible for growing the business footprint for Eaton in India. He has more than 4,000 hours of flying experience on various maritime reconnaissance aircraft and has commanded both frontline ships and air squadrons.

"Efficient solutions, timely support, and flawless execution are critical elements of BDI's commitment to our customers and the Indian aerospace and defence industry. We welcome Nikhil to Boeing India and look forward to collaborating to support our customers with their future requirements," said Salil Gupte, president of Boeing India and South Asia.

Boeing's commitment to India includes a heritage spanning over eight decades. Presently, India operates 11 C-17s, 22 AH-64 Apaches (with six more on order), 15 CH-47 Chinooks, 12 P-8Is, 3 VVIP aircraft (737 airframes), and two Head of State aircraft (777 airframes), all of which are Boeing platforms. India is at the front and center of Boeing's business plans and is one of the largest defence markets for Boeing. BDI serves as a local entity, offering comprehensive lifecycle solutions for government and defense customers in India.

Boeing is focused on delivering value to Indian customers with advanced technologies and is committed to creating sustainable value in the Indian aerospace sector - developing local suppliers and shaping academic and research collaborations with Indian institutions.

Boeing has strengthened its supply chain with more than 310 local companies in India and a joint venture to manufacture fuselages for Apache helicopters and vertical fin structures for the 737 families of aeroplanes. Annual sourcing from India stands at $1.25 billion. Boeing currently employs over 6,000 people in India, and more than 13,000 people work with its supply chain partners. Boeing's employee efforts and country-wide engagement serve communities and citizenship programs to inspire change and make an impact on more than 1.3 million lives.

