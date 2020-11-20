Night Curfew In Some Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh Cities Amid Rising Covid Cases

Coronavirus: Night curfew has been imposed in more cities in Gujarat

Some cities in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat will see night curfew from tomorrow amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.

No one except those engaged in providing essential and emergency services will be allowed to come out from 9 pm to 6 am in Gujarat's Rajkot, Surat and Vadodara from tomorrow, news agency ANI reported Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel as saying.

In Madhya Pradesh, night curfew will be in force between 10 pm and 6 am from tomorrow in Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Vidisha and Ratlam. "People engaged in essential services and factory workers are exempted," Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, according to ANI.

The night curfew in more cities in Gujarat comes a day after a similar restriction was announced for Ahmedabad till November 23. Only shops selling milk and medicines will be allowed to remain open during the "complete curfew" in Ahmedabad, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has said.

The decision to impose the night curfew in Ahmedabad and subsequently more cities in Gujarat was taken on Thursday at a meeting led by Mr Rupani, with his deputy Mr Patel present. Senior officials of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation also participated in the meeting.

Ahmedabad has been reporting over 200 COVID-19 cases a day, compared to 140 cases a day a few months ago. Some 230 fresh cases were reported on Thursday.

The Gujarat government has decided not to reopen schools and colleges on Monday.

The Health ministry said Dr SK Singh, director of the National Centre for Disease Control, will lead a team to the state to assess the coronavirus situation.

India's fresh coronavirus infections rose by 45,882 in the past 24 hours to touch 90,04,365, government data shows. Recoveries surged to 84.28 lakh, pushing the national recovery rate to 93.6 per cent. Up to 584 people died of the disease since Thursday, the overall number till now being 1,32,162. Up to 4,43,794 active cases remain in the country.