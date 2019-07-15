Nigerian National Arrested From Palghar For Hacking Email Accounts

A police team went to Palghar and Sunday arrested him under sections of the IT Act. (Representational)

Nagpur police Sunday arrested a Nigerian national from Palghar district for allegedly hacking e-mail accounts of various companies in India, an official said.

The accused was identified as James alias Tony alias Jyu Goodman (34), a resident of Pragati Nagar at Nalasopara in Palghar district, police said.

MIDC police had last month recieved a complaint from a businessman that someone had created a fake account bearing his e-mail address and sent mails to his clients asking them to deposit money into his bank account in Goregaon.

The police and cyber crime investigation team started probing the case.

During the investigation, police found that Goodman was behind the crime.

A police team went to Palghar and Sunday arrested him under sections of the IT Act.

