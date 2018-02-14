Extortion Charges: NIA Summons 3 From Nagaland Chief Minister's Office Official sources in the NIA said that the three officials have been summoned to appear before the NIA Deputy Superintendent of Police and Chief Investigating Officer, Jasveer Singh on February 15.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT The NIA has been investigating the extortion cases in Nagaland since August 2016 (Representational) Kohima: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday summoned three officials of the Nagaland Chief Minister s Office (CMO) for questioning in connection with alleged extortion charges.



Official sources in the NIA said that the three officials have been summoned to appear before the NIA Deputy Superintendent of Police and Chief Investigating Officer, Jasveer Singh on February 15.



Summons were issued today, sources said adding that the three have been charged with the circumstances of the NIA case relating to extortion in Nagaland.



NIA has been investigating the extortion cases in Nagaland since August 2016, sources said while also alleging that during the course of the investigation, huge incriminating documents have been seized, where the involvement of three CMO officials have been detected.



Therefore, the NIA has summoned the three to appear before the NIA Branch office in Guwahati, Assam on February 15 to answer certain questions relation to the matter.



So far seven government officials have already been put under trial, NIA sources added.



