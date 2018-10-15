NIA Probes Mosque In Haryana Allegedly Built With Funds From Lashkar

The NIA said it is investigating the source of funding of the mosque in Haryana's Palwal

A mosque in Haryana's Palwal district has come under the scanner of the National Investigation Agency or NIA over alleged links with a terror group in funding its construction. The NIA has said its probe indicated that the mosque was built with the help of funds received from Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba or LeT.

The LeT and the mastermind of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Hafiz Saeed, have been designated as global terrorists by the US government.

The Khulafala-e-Rashideen mosque in Uttawar village was searched by the NIA's officers on October 3, days after three men including the imam of the mosque, Mohammad Salman, were arrested in Delhi in a case linked to alleged terror-funding.

An NIA spokesperson said the imam got a huge sum of money from a Dubai-based Pakistani citizen. "The imam of the masjid, Mohammed Salman, received Rs 70 lakh from a Dubai-based Pakistani citizen named Kamran. Salman received the money through hawala from Dubai. We believe that Kamran is working for LeT and also provide funds for terrorist activities in India," the spokesperson told news agency ANI.

Some residents of Palwal's Uttawar village, however, said their village mosque was not funded by the terror group. "The land is legal and people from many villages have funded construction of this mosque," said Ramesh Prajapati, village headman.

The NIA said it is also questioning other people at the mosque and checking the account books. Papers having details of donations have been seized, the probe agency said.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said they will take action after a thorough investigation. "This issue has come to our notice. But only after investigations... what kind of issue it is will be known and whatever action will be needed, we will do that," Mr Khattar told reporters in Palwal when asked for his comments on the issue.

At a press conference in Chandigarh, senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, when asked to comment on the matter, said, "If it is true, then it is worrisome".

"Terrorism has no colour, religion or caste. If any person is found involved in anti-India activities, then on the basis of the evidences and proof available, action as per law should be taken," the Congress leader told news agency Press Trust of India.

With inputs from agencies