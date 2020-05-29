NIA Court Denies Interim Bail To Sudha Bhardwaj Accused In Bhima-Koregaon Case

Sudha Bhardwaj had applied for the interim bail on medical grounds (File)

A special NIA court in Mumbai on Friday rejected the interim bail application of activist Sudha Bhardwaj, an accused in the Bhima Koregaon case.

Sudha Bhardwaj had applied for interim bail in the court on medical grounds.

The case pertains to the violence that erupted on January 1, 2018, at an event organised to mark 100 years of the Bhima-Koregaon battle leaving one person dead and several others injured.

At least 58 cases have been registered against 162 people in the matter.

