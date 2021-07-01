Anti-CAA Violence Case: Court Clears Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi Of All Charges

NIA court cleared Akhil Gogoi of all charges under UAPA for alleged role in Assam's anti-CAA violence

Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi is likely to be released from jail today as a special NIA court cleared him and his three associates of all charges under UAPA for their alleged role in the violent anti-CAA agitation in Assam in December 2019.

Akhil Gogoi and his associates were accused in two cases under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

The Independent MLA from Assam and his two other associates were on June 22 cleared of charges in the first case.

National Investigation Agency or NIA Special Judge Pranjal Das did not frame charges against Akhil Gogoi and his three associates Dhairjya Konwar, Manas Konwar and Bitu Sonowal in connection with the Chandmari case in which they were accused of having Maoist links.

Anti-terror probe agency NIA was investigating two cases, which were initially registered at Chandmari and Chabua police stations, related to the alleged role of Akhil Gogoi and his associates in the violent protests.

Akhil Gogoi is likely to be released later in the day after the court sends the release order to the jail. His three associates are already out on bail.



