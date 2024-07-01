After Bengal's 'Street Justice' To Couple, A Notice From Rights Commission

The National Human Rights Commission has taken note of the instance where a man and a woman were publicly beaten up in Bengal for allegedly being involved in an illicit relationship. The man seen beating them with a stick in a widely circulated cellphone video, is said to be part of the state's ruling Trinamool Congress. The Commission has now directed the state police chief and the Chief Secretary to submit a detailed report within a week. The Commission also said it would send its team for a spot inquiry.

In a statement, the Rights Commission said the matter indicates that the State authorities have "not learnt any lessons from such incidents in the past nor the concerns raised by the NHRC".

The report, it said, "Should include the status of the police investigation in the matter, the health status of the victims and medical treatment if any, provided to them".

Quoting media reports, the statement read, "The allegations of a love affair between the victim couple were discussed in an open meeting (Panchayat) by the annoyed villagers. Then, the miscreants started beating the duo. Reportedly, the main perpetrator is alleged to be associated with the political party in power in West Bengal and could be seen in the viral video, severely beating up the couple surrounded by a gathering of people, as spectators".

This is not an isolated incident in the state of law being "taken into hands by unruly elements, victimizing innocent people, especially women," the Commission said, citing the events at Sandeshkhali.

The Commission has also taken cognizance of the shameful incidents of indignity to women that occurred in Sandeshkhali area of district North 24 Parganas in West Bengal wherein a man allegedly associated with a political party had subjected the women to sexual abuse and torture. In this matter, a team headed by an Hon'ble Member of the Commission had also visited to conduct an on-the-spot enquiry in the matter," the statement read.

The viral video of the street justice has generated a huge political row in Bengal, with the BJP alleging that in a state ruled by a woman Chief Minister, crimes against women are rampant

According to CPM and BJP leaders, the assailant is local strongman Tajemul who has links with the Trinamool and is known to deliver "instant justice" for local disputes

The Trinamool Congress has said that the accused, whatever his political affiliations, will get exemplary punishment.

"It is a heinous crime. The Trinamool Congress doesn't want to know who this guy is or what his political affiliations are. Whoever this guy is, the police are looking for him. The strictest arm of the law will be meted out to him. He will not be spared. He will be made an example as soon as he gets caught," said Trinamool spokesperson Riju Dutta.