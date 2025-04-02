Newlywed Woman Goes On Sit-In Outside In-Laws' House Over Dowry Demand

A newlywed woman has been sitting outside her in-laws' house in A to Z Colony since March 30, after she was denied entry by her husband Pranav Singhal and his family, allegedly over a Rs 50 lakh dowry demand.

Shalini Singhal, 30, had married Pranav Singhal, 32, on February 2 this year. The couple went on a honeymoon to Indonesia on February 15 and returned after ten days.

According to sources, Shalini lived with her in-laws till March 5, after which she went to her parents' house for Holi. When she returned on March 30, she was allegedly barred from entering the house, leading her to go on her sit-in.

Meanwhile, Pranav Singhal denied asking for any dowry and said he and his family fear for their safety.

"We are afraid of what she might do, especially after the Meerut blue drum incident. She has threatened us with dire consequences. That's why we cannot allow her to stay in our house," he alleged.

Addressing the media, Circle Officer of New Mandi, Rupali Rao, said, "The police have not yet received any complaint from the bride. We will take action once a formal complaint is lodged."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)