Newborn Declared Dead By UP Hospital, Then Dogs Eat His Head

A disturbing visual of dogs eating a newborn's head has stirred controversy in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur. Dogs were seen tearing apart the baby at the Lalitpur Medical College on Tuesday. By the time people could chase away the dogs, they had already eaten the child's head. The hospital administration has shrugged off responsibility and accused the child's family of negligence.

The baby was born at the District Women's Hospital at Lalitpur Medical College on Sunday (February 9). The child was born underweight and unwell due to which he was admitted to the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU).

“The child was born with congenital defects,” said Dr Meenakshi Singh, Chief Medical Officer. “The child's head wasn't fully developed. He didn't have a spine either and weighed 1.3kg. He was alive and had a heart rate of 80 beats per minute (bpm) when we moved him to SNCU. We were not sure if the child would survive,” she added.

The child died by the evening, according to the doctor. The body was handed over to the family.

"The child's aunt took the body. We have the receiving with a thumb impression of the aunt," said Dr Singh.

On Tuesday afternoon, the hospital administration got news of the dog attack. Upon investigation, a child's headless body was found on the ground. The hospital administration has alleged that the family abandoned the body.

“We believe the family threw the child's body in a plastic bag. The child had the hospital tag attached which is how we could identify,” said Dr Singh.

The body was removed hours before the police were informed.

Lalitpur Medical College Principal D Nath has formed a committee of four doctors and issued an order to send the complete investigation report related to the newborn within 24 hours.

This is not the first time the hospital has come under scrutiny. Reports of negligence were reported in the past as well.