Newborn Baby Found Abandoned In Toilet At Haryana Bus Stand

A newborn boy was found abandoned in the toilet of the Ambala Cantt bus stand and admitted to a hospital, police said today.

The baby is suffering from jaundice and he is around four to five days old, they said.

A woman passenger found the baby on the floor of the toilet, after which she informed the bus stand's authorities on Tuesday, police said.

They said a roadways employee admitted the child to the civil hospital and informed the Lal Kurti police post.

Police are investigating the matter and footage from CCTV cameras in and around the bus stand will be analysed, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ambala, Ram Kumar said.

Ambala Cantt bus stand in-charge Rajesh Kumar said that around 8 pm on Tuesday, a woman passenger, a resident of Bihar, had gone to the toilet. She saw the baby wrapped in a towel after which she informed authorities, he said.

An official of the bus stand went to the toilet with women staffers and rescued him from there, Mr Kumar said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)