New WhatsApp Feature Restricts Users From Taking Screenshots Of Profile Pictures

WhatsApp has revealed a new feature in its beta version, focusing on protecting users' profile pictures. Previously, WhatsApp allowed users to hide their profile pictures from strangers, but there was no feature to prevent other users from taking screenshots of the profile photo. However, according to recent reports, this is expected to change soon.

Going beyond the previous move of disabling the option to save or download profile pictures, the messaging giant now prevents users from taking screenshots within the app, according to a report by WABetaInfo.

Currently available in the WhatsApp beta app for Android users, the new feature issues a warning message on a black screen saying, "Can't take a screenshot due to app restrictions” when attempting to capture a screenshot of a profile picture. This proactive approach aims to discourage unauthorised users from capturing and potentially sharing profile pictures without consent.

WhatsApp's move to limit the ability to take screenshots of profile pictures suggests an effort to mitigate the risks of impersonation and harassment. Although the screenshot block feature is currently available to a select group of beta testers, indications suggest that it will be rolled out to all users in the coming weeks.

Other photo-sharing platforms like Snapchat and payment apps such as Paytm and Google Pay already have similar features in place. These features restrict users from taking screenshots in specific scenarios, especially when personal or financial information is involved.

While this update adds an extra layer of protection, it is important to note that no security measure is entirely foolproof. Despite restricting screenshot functionality, individuals can still explore alternative methods, such as using a secondary device to capture profile pictures.

The Meta-owned messaging app is also actively working on a dedicated fact-checking chatbot to combat the challenges posed by deepfakes and AI-generated misinformation.