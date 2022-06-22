In CBI's Biggest Bank Fraud Case, Raids On Shadow Lender DHFL Promoters

This is the biggest banking fraud probed by the CBI (File)

The Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI) has registered a fresh case against Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan of DHFL for allegedly cheating a consortium of 17 banks led by the Union Bank of India to the tune of Rs 34,615 crore, making it the biggest banking fraud probed by the agency, officials said.

The CBI is carrying out searches at 12 locations in Mumbai at the premises of accused in the case, they said.

The agency booked the Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL), Kapil Wadhawan, the then CMD, Dheeraj Wadhawan, the director and six realtor companies for allegedly being part of criminal conspiracy to cheating the consortium led by the Union Bank of India to the tune of Rs 34,615 crore, the officials said.

The agency has acted on a complaint from the bank on February 11, 2022, they said.

Wadhawans are already under CBI scanner in connection with alleged corruption involving Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor.

