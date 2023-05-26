Centre To Launch Rs 75 Coin To Mark Opening Of New Parliament Building

The 35-gram coin will be made from a four-part alloy.

A special Rs 75 coin will be launched to commemorate the inauguration of the new parliament building, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.

The coin will also serve as a tribute to India celebrating 75 years of independence.

One side of the coin will feature the Lion Capital of the Ashoka Pillar, with the words "Satyamev Jayate" below it. The word "Bharat" will be written in Devanagari script on the left side, and the word "India" in English on the right.

The coin will also have the rupee symbol and the denomination value of 75 in international numerals written below the Lion Capital. The other side of the coin will show an image of the parliament complex. The words "Sansad Sankul" will be written in Devanagari script on the upper periphery and "Parliament Complex" in English on the lower periphery.

The coin will be circular in shape with a diameter of 44 millimeters and will have 200 serrations along its edges. The 35-gram coin will be made from a four-part alloy, which includes 50% silver, 40% copper, 5% nickel, and 5% zinc.

The new parliament building will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. While as many as 25 parties are expected to attend the ceremony, at least 20 opposition parties have decided to boycott the event.

Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Left, Trinamool and Samajwadi Party among others, have announced that they will boycott the inauguration as they find no value in a new building when the "soul of democracy has been sucked out".

The opposition parties have expressed their disapproval of PM Modi's decision to inaugurate the new parliament building, instead of President Droupadi Murmu.

Launching a sharp counter-attack on the opposition, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) labelled the decision to boycott the inauguration as a "blatant affront to democratic ethos and constitutional values of our great nation".