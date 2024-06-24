'Attempt Made To Kill Me During BJD Regime': New Odisha Chief Minister

There was an attempt to kill me in a bomb blast, claimed the Odisha Chief Minister.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday alleged there was an attempt to kill him during the regime of the previous BJD government by hurling bombs.

Mr Majhi, a senior BJP leader, made the remark while addressing a public meeting at Jhumpura in his home district Keonjhar.

“There was an attempt to kill me in a bomb blast in Keonjhar's Mandua. However, I was saved due to God's blessings and the love of people,” he said.

“I have nothing to fear when Maa Tarini, Maa Durga, Lord Baladev and Lord Jagannath are with me,” said the Chief Minister.

Mr Majhi, on the second day of his Keonjhar visit, held a roadshow before attending the rally where he was felicitated.

He also visited the Maa Tarini, Baladev Jew and Lord Jagannath temples.

“I am the people's Chief Minister and I have no problem in meeting anyone. Come to Bhubaneswar if required. I will meet people directly,” Mr Majhi asserted.

“We have got an opportunity today to be happy and we should celebrate,” he said, recalling his childhood days when he used to visit the weekly market at Jhumpura with his mother.

The Chief Minister said as promised in the BJP manifesto, his priority is to provide Rs 3,100 per quintal of paddy as MSP from the Kharif season. He also said Rs 50,000 will be paid to every eligible woman under the Subhadra Yojana.

Noting that Keonjhar is rich in natural resources, Mr Majhi said his dream is to build a “sunehra (golden) Kanojhar”.

“We can build a developed Keonjhar if we have the determination to do so,” he added.

