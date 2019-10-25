New Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Constituted, Official Tells Governor

Results of Maharashtra Assembly elections were declared on Thursday.

Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer Baldev Singh today presented the list of 288 MLAs elected in the October 21 state polls to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.

Results were declared on Thursday.

The state CEO told the governor the new Maharashtra Legislative Assembly was now constituted with publication of the Election Commission notification containing constituency-wise and party-wise list of newly-elected MLAs.

Principal Secretary of Election Commission of India Anuj Jaipuriyar, Additional Chief Electoral Officer Dilip Shinde and Joint Chief Electoral Officers Shirish Mohod and Anil Valvi were present.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.