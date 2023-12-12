"When State Was Struggling...": Shivraj Chouhan Gets Praise From Successor

Mohan Yadav, the Chief Minister Designate of Madhya Pradesh, met his predecessor Shivraj Singh Chouhan and said he would need his guidance for navigating the government and steering the state in the right direction. Mr Yadav, a minister in the outgoing government, had met Mr Chouhan at his official residence.

"Under the leadership of Shivraj-ji, I worked in tourism, worked in education, under his guidance we will take the development work forward, this will be our priority," he told NDTV after the meeting.

"When the entire state was struggling, the development works were taken forward and will definitely move forward under his guidance," he added.

"When the state was crying for help, he gave it his expert guidance," the Ujjain South MLA had said after he was named.

The meeting -- coupled with Mr Chouhan nominating Mr Yadav's name -- is seen as the BJP's effort to signal an amicable transfer of power.

The outgoing Chief Minister was a key contender for a fifth term at the top job, though the central leadership appeared lukewarm about it.

The party had contested the poll under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. No one was projected as the Chief Ministerial candidate, even though Mr Chouhan was at the front and centre of the campaign -- unofficially.

Now, with a massive victory under its belt -- defying a strong buzz of anti-incumbency -- the BJP opted for a new face ahead of next year's general election. Mr Yadav was a surprise candidate -- picked above party stalwarts like Kailash Vijayvargiya and Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Mr Chouhan, in a show of unity, was among the first to offer his congratulations. Later, in a HIndi post on X, formerly Twitter, expressed confidence in Mr Yadav to "create new records in the field of public welfare" under the "guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi".