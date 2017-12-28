New Himachal Pradesh Government Lowers Age Bar For Social Security

The new government in Himachal Pradesh, led by Jai Ram Thakur, has given approval for lowering the age bar for eligibility for social security pension from 80 years to 70 years. The decision is likely to benefit a chunk of the elderly people and is seen as the first gift of New Year to the people. The pension will be given without taking into consideration the income criteria.The decision was taken at the first meeting of the Chief Minister and his new cabinet, who took oath on Wednesday morning. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the top leaders of the BJP had attended the programme in Shimla, in which Mr Thakur and 10 of his ministers had taken oath.Mr Thakur, 52, was picked to be the chief minister after PK Dhumal, projected by the BJP for the top post, lost his election. The party had practically swept the election, winning 44 of the state's 68 seats.In its first meeting, Mr Thakur's cabinet also decided to hold the winter session of assembly from January 9 to 12 in Dharamshala.The cabinet ordered that the entire recruitment process that's being carried out outside the purview of the state Public Service Commission and the Staff Selection Commission be put on hold. A decision was also taken to remove all nominated chairmen and vice-chairmen besides members in various boards and corporations. The extensions and re-employment given by the previous state government have been stopped with immediate effect.It was also decided to review the decisions taken by the previous Congress government of Virbhadra Singh over the last six months. The ministers said the transfer orders that have not been implemented will be put on hold.The cabinet will adopt the Swarnima Himachal Drishti Patra (Vision Document) of the BJP as a policy document of the state government. It was also decided to continue the interview schedule of medical colleges.