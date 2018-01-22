New Haryana Government Employees Told To Comply With Anti-Dowry Law

"A person while entering a government job should give an undertaking in writing that if and when he enters any marital alliance, he will strictly comply with anti-dowry law in letter and spirit," the official release said.
Comments
All the administrative secretaries, head of departments, divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners and registrar of the Punjab and Haryana High Court have been asked for strict compliance of the same under Haryana Civil Services (Government Employees' Conduct) Rules, 2016, it further added.