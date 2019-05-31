New Government To Present Union Budget On July 5

Nirmala Sitharaman was appointed Finance Minister by PM Narendra Modi.

The Union Budget for the current financial year will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 5, the government announced on Friday, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi surprised many by naming the former defence minister for the job.

The announcement came on a day data showed that Asia's third biggest economy grew at its slowest pace in 17 quarters.

While the economy grew at 5.8% in the January-March period, falling behind China's pace for the first time in nearly two years, the unemployment rate rose to a multi-year high of 6.1% in the 2017/18 fiscal year.

The figures highlight the challenges Ms Sitharaman faces in her biggest government position, and raises the need for an urgent stimulus.