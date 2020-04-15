New Lockdown Rules: What Opens In Non-COVID-19 Hotspots From April 20

Agricultural and related activities will be allowed.

The government will allow select industries and economic activity after April 20 in areas least affected by the coronavirus contagion, to generate jobs for migrants and reduce the distress for those hardest hit by the prolonged lockdown. A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the COVID-19 lockdown to May 3, guidelines have been issued to clarify what will be allowed in parts of the country after a week and what stays banned. Tough restrictions will remain in COVID-19 hotspots, or places where there are most number of coronavirus cases.



What will be allowed:

Agricultural and related activities

Select industrial activities

Digital economy

Transportation of goods, both essential and non-essential

Agriculture marketing

Manufacture, distribution, retail of fertilizers, pesticides, seeds

Fisheries; supply of milk, milk products, poultry, live-stock farming

Tea, coffee and rubber plantations

Food processing industries in rural areas

Construction of roads, irrigation projects, buildings, industrial projects in rural areas

Works under MNREGA, especially irrigation and water conservation works

Manufacturing, other industrial establishments with access control in SEZs, EoUs, industrial estates and industrial townships

Manufacture of IT hardware, of essential goods and packaging

Coal, mineral, oil production

RBI, banks, ATMs, capital and debt markets as notified by SEBI and insurance companies

E-commerce, IT and IT-enabled services, data and call centres

Online teaching and distance learning

Health services and social sector

Central, state governments, local bodies to remain open



What will not be allowed:

Travel by air, rail and road

Educational and training institutions

Industrial and commercial activities

Hospitality services

Cinema halls, theatres

Shopping complexes

Social, political and other events

Religious places, congregations

World 19,80,051 Cases 13,67,508 Active 4,85,970 Recovered 1,26,573 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 185 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 19,80,051 and 1,26,573 have died; 13,67,508 are active cases and 4,85,970 have recovered as on April 15, 2020 at 8:42 am.