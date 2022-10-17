"New Chief Must Listen To Gandhis' Views": P Chidambaram

P Chidambaram dismissed talk about remote control of new party chief by the Gandhis

The election of a new Congress president will not diminish the voice of the Gandhis, veteran leader P Chidambaram said today as the party voted to pick a non-Gandhi chief, the first in decades.

"No one is saying the voice of the Gandhis will diminish. The new president must listen to their views in the Congress Working Committee (CWC), parliamentary board and party forums," Mr Chidambaram told NDTV.

The former Union Minister, who was among those in the Congress who had pushed for elections as a big step towards reforms, also dismissed talk about remote control by the Gandhis.

"The allegation of the Gandhis remote controlling is an assumption. You think the Gandhis will be able to dictate once leaders are elected at district level through elections?" he questioned.