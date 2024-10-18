'Never Said That I Wanted To Become Chief Minister': BJP's Anil Vij

Former Deputy Chief Minister Anil Vij took oath as minister in Haryana Cabinet on Thursday.

Hours after taking oath as the cabinet minister in the newly formed government in Haryana, BJP leader Anil Vij denied the speculations of him claiming to become Chief Minister of the state.

"I had never said that I wanted to become the CM. Information was spread amongst my supporters and workers that Anil Vij doesn't want to be the CM or doesn't want to take any responsibility...Till now, I have done all the tasks that the party has given me. If the party gives me this responsibility, then I will fulfil it," Anil Vij told media persons.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Anil Vij, along with MLAs such as Shruti Choudhary, MLA Krishan Lal Panwar from Israna, Rao Narbir Singh from Badshahpur, and Mahipal Dhanda from Panipat, were inducted as ministers in CM Saini's Cabinet earlier today.

The remarks came after BJP leader Nayab Singh Saini took oath as the Chief Minister of Haryana for the second time earlier today.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya administered the oath of office to Nayab Saini and his council of ministers at a ceremony held at Dussehra Ground in Sector 5, Panchkula.

BJP MLAs, including Arti Singh Rao from Ateli, Rajesh Nagar from Tigaon, Gaurav Gautam from Palwal, Arvind Kumar Sharma from Gohana, Shyam Singh Rana from Radaur, Ranbir Singh Gangwa from Barwala, and Krishan Bedi from Narwana, also took their oaths as ministers in the Haryana government.

Several prominent leaders attended the event, including Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Rajiv Ranjan Singh.

The BJP has formed its third consecutive government in Haryana after winning 48 out of 90 seats in the assembly elections, while the Congress secured 37 seats.

Notably, Mr Vij during the Haryana polls on October 5, confidently stated that the BJP will form the government in Haryana and hinted at the possibility of becoming the Chief Minister, citing his seniority in the party.

BJP candidate from Ambala Cantt Assembly seat Anil Vij said, "...BJP will form its govt in Haryana. CM will be decided by the party if the party wants me, then our next meeting will be in the Chief Minister's residence. I am the senior most in the party..."

