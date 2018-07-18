Netherlands To Establish Flower Market In Gurgaon: Haryana Minister

The flower market yard would be established at Sector 52A in Gurgaon.

The Netherlands will set up a flower market yard in Gurgaon under an MoU signed with the Haryana government, a state minister said.

The flower market yard would be established at Sector 52A of the city, the minister said.

The Netherlands Ambassador to India, Alphonsus Stoelinga, today called on Haryana Agriculture Minister O P Dhankar and held discussion towards growing further mutual assistance.

The minister directed the officers to complete the construction process of proposed flower market latest by August 15.

Mr Dhankar said that Haryana is rapidly moving towards the peri-agriculture concept in National Capital Region. This flower market would be part of this project, he said, according to an official release.

Vice-Chancellor, Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University, K P Singh apprised the minister that the university has worked on an integrated project of crop residue management under pilot project and it is expected to start by September 2018.

Under this project, CNG, bio oil in the form of upgradation CNG and ethanol would be produced from 14 tonnes of crop residue every day.

He also informed that the University is also carrying out research on crop residue management with the Netherlands.